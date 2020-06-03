BWA 42 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

BWA 42 measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 400 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

BWA 42 has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

BWA 42 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.