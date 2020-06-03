By Grace is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Inace Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

By Grace measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 125 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Overing Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

By Grace has a top speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

By Grace accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

By Grace flies the flag of Jamaica.