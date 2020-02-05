Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 4 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42.18m
Year 2006

Bystander

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Bystander is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by JFA Chantier Naval.

Design

Bystander measures 42.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 560 tonnes.

Bystander has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Bystander also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Bystander has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bystander accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bystander has a hull NB of 19C.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

13.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.15m

crew:

9

draft:

2.5m
Other JFA Chantier Naval yachts
Related News