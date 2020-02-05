Bystander is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by JFA Chantier Naval.

Design

Bystander measures 42.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 560 tonnes.

Bystander has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Bystander also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Bystander has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bystander accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bystander has a hull NB of 19C.