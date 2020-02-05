Length 42.18m
Year 2006
Bystander
2006|
Motor Yacht
Bystander is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by JFA Chantier Naval.
Design
Bystander measures 42.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 560 tonnes.
Bystander has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.
Bystander also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
Bystander has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 5,400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Bystander accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bystander has a hull NB of 19C.