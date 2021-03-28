C. Prenses is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2008 by Turkyacht & Gulet Charter.

Design

C. Prenses measures 31 feet in length and has a beam of 8 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

C. Prenses has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

C. Prenses accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.