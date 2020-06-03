C1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Bloemsma Van Breemen.

Design

C1 measures 29.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 7.2 feet.

C1 has a wood / steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

C1 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

C1 has a fuel capacity of 49,706 litres, and a water capacity of 8,294 litres.

Accommodation

C1 accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins.