C2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2011.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

C2 measures 78.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 12.14 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,050 tonnes.

C2 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

C2 also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

C2 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

C2 has a fuel capacity of 1,600,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,000 litres.

Other Specifications

C2 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6479.

C2 is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.