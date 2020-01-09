C2
2008|
Motor Yacht
C2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2011.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
C2 measures 78.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 12.14 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,050 tonnes.
C2 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
C2 also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
C2 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
C2 has a fuel capacity of 1,600,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,000 litres.
Other Specifications
C2 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6479.
C2 is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.