C9 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by CMN Yachts in Cherbourg, France.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

C9 measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 11.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,076 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

C9 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

C9 also features naval architecture by CMN Yachts.

Model

C9 is a semi-custom CMN Line 60 model.

Yacht built on

Other yachts based on this CMN Line 60 semi-custom model include: Netanya 8, Slipstream.

Performance and Capabilities

C9 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

C9 has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 29,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

C9 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

C9 is MCA compliant. She has a Blue hull, whose NB is 802.

C9 is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.