Cabochon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Ta Chiao and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Cabochon measures 28.04 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 99 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Accommodation

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ted Hood.

Cabochon accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.