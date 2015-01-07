Cachee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Cachee measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 feet and a beam of 8.38 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cachee has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Cachee also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Cachee has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cachee accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Cachee has a hull NB of 21.

Cachee is an AB class yacht.