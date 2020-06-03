Read online now
Length 34m
Year 1995

Cachee

1995

|

Motor Yacht

Cachee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine.

Design

Cachee measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres.

Cachee has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Cachee also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Cachee has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cachee has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cachee has a fuel capacity of 30,400 litres, and a water capacity of 7,600 litres.

Accommodation

Cachee accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cachee has a hull NB of 531.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6m

crew:

4

draft:

1.95m
