Cachee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine.

Design

Cachee measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres.

Cachee has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Cachee also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Cachee has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cachee has a fuel capacity of 30,400 litres, and a water capacity of 7,600 litres.

Accommodation

Cachee accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cachee has a hull NB of 531.