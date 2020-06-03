We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Cachee
1995|
Motor Yacht
Cachee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine.
Design
Cachee measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres.
Cachee has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
Cachee also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Cachee has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Cachee has a fuel capacity of 30,400 litres, and a water capacity of 7,600 litres.
Accommodation
Cachee accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Cachee has a hull NB of 531.