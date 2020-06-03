We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 27.12m
Year 2009
Cacos IV
2009|
Motor Yacht
Cacos IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Posillipo.
Design
Cacos IV measures 27.12 feet in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.
Cacos IV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Cacos IV has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Cacos IV has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Cacos IV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Cacos IV is an A1 class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.