Cadet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Cadet measures 24.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 67 tonnes with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Cadet has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Cadet has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cadet accommodates up to 5 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cadet flies the flag of BVI.