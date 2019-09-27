Cadet V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Dominator .

Bespoke finally has a meaning.

Design

Cadet V measures 27.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.72 feet.

Her exterior design is by Alberto Mancini.

Her interior design is by Luca Catino.

Cadet V also features naval architecture by Andrea Agrusta and NavalHEAD.

Performance and Capabilities

Cadet V has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cadet V accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.