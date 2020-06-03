Read online now
Length 27.1m
Year 2002

Cadre Noir

2002

Motor Yacht

Cadre Noir is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Cadre Noir measures 27.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Cadre Noir has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cadre Noir accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cadre Noir flies the flag of the United Kingdom.

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

36Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.1m

crew:

3

draft:

1.5m
