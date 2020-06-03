Caelum is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Cantieri di Pisa, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Caelum measures 26.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.94 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Caelum has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Caelum has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Caelum has a fuel capacity of 6,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.

Accommodation

Caelum accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Caelum flies the flag of the USA.