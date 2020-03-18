Caipirinha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Lurssen Yachts.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Caipirinha measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 11.43 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,182 tonnes.

Caipirinha has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Mark Berryman.

Performance and Capabilities

Caipirinha has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Caipirinha accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Caipirinha is MCA compliant