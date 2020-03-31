Calaf
1992|
Motor Yacht
Calaf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.
From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.
Design
Calaf measures 37.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Calaf has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.
Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.
Calaf also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Calaf has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Accommodation
Calaf accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Calaf has a hull NB of 6235.
Calaf is an ABS class yacht.