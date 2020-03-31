Read online now
Length 37.73m
Year 1992

Calaf

1992

|

Motor Yacht

Calaf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Calaf measures 37.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Calaf has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.

Calaf also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Calaf has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Calaf accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Calaf has a hull NB of 6235.

Calaf is an ABS class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.62m

crew:

6

draft:

2.1m
