Calaf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Calaf measures 37.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Calaf has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.

Calaf also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Calaf has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Calaf has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Calaf has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Calaf accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Calaf has a hull NB of 6235.

Calaf is an ABS class yacht.