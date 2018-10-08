Calamonte is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Calamonte is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Calamonte measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 metres and a beam of 7.11 metres.

Calamonte has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Calamonte also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Calamonte is a semi-custom Azimut 98 Leonardo model.

The 98 Azimut Leonardo is something new, a fusion between the thrill of an open boat with the breeding and refinement of a mega luxury yacht. Strong, proud, challenging the status quo and braking the rules. The 98 is an attitude, a frame of mind. It is a special yacht for an independent soul. It is a yacht that is both spirited and sensual- Bold, and cutting-edge. The 98 Leonardo... in a word... "Avant-garde".

Other yachts based on this Azimut 98 Leonardo semi-custom model include: Abigaille, Abigaile, Melina B, Necklace, Crystal, Leonardo II, Papos M, Ann G, Skazka, The Sultans Way 001, Azimut 98 Leonardo, Leonardo.

Performance and Capabilities

Calamonte has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Calamonte has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Calamonte flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.