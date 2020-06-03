Caldera is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Sterling Yachts and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Caldera measures 29.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.6 feet and a beam of 7 feet.

Caldera has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Robb Ladd.

Caldera has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.40 knots.

Caldera has a fuel capacity of 5,110 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Caldera accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.