Length 29.9m
Year 1989
Caldera
Sail Yacht
Caldera is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Sterling Yachts and most recently refitted in 2000.
Design
Caldera measures 29.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.6 feet and a beam of 7 feet.
Caldera has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Robb Ladd.
Performance and Capabilities
Caldera has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.40 knots.
Caldera has a fuel capacity of 5,110 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
Accommodation
Caldera accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.