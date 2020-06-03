Read online now
Length 41.5m
Year 1944

Calisto

1944

|

Motor Yacht

Calisto is a custom motor yacht launched in 1944 by Astoria Marine and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Calisto measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 295 tonnes.

Calisto has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astoria Marine.

Calisto also features naval architecture by Astoria Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Calisto has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Calisto accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Calisto flies the flag of Barbados.

Build Team

12
14Kn

-

7.4m

9

3m
