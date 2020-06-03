Calisto
Motor Yacht
Calisto is a custom motor yacht launched in 1944 by Astoria Marine and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Calisto measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 295 tonnes.
Calisto has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astoria Marine.
Calisto also features naval architecture by Astoria Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Calisto has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Performance and Capabilities
Calisto has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Calisto has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 28,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Calisto accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Calisto flies the flag of Barbados.