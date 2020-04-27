Calliope is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport in Westport Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Calliope is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport in Westport Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Calliope measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Calliope has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Her interior design is by Sheryl Guyan.

Calliope also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Calliope has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Calliope has a fuel capacity of 15,897 litres, and a water capacity of 3,596 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Calliope accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Calliope has a hull NB of 7806.

Calliope flies the flag of the USA.