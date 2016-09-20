Callista is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Ocean Pacifico Services and most recently refitted in 2011.

Callista is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Ocean Pacifico Services and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Callista measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 272 tonnes.

Callista has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Callista also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Callista has a top speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Callista has a fuel capacity of 58,180 litres, and a water capacity of 7,940 litres.

She also has a range of 4,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Callista accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Callista flies the flag of the Bahamas.