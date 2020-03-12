Superyacht Callisto is a testament to intelligent design. Merging classic style with modern flair, the 65 metre superyacht Callisto was launched in 2006 by Feadship in The Netherlands. Designed inside and out by Terence Disdale, with De Voogt Naval Architects working on the engineering and architecture package, Callisto was custom-built to provide everything an owner could ask for while providing a deceptive amount of space.

This superyacht is a vessel of understated sophistication, with subtle design elements which create the ideal life on the water. The Terence Disdale interior is a subtle statement of style and comfort, while her exterior spaces offer al-fresco dining - enhanced by a MIchelen star chef on board - and the upper decks providing a more informal experience.

Her giant sundeck features Jacuzzi, boundless furniture to relax with friends or sunbathe, while her garage offers toys and tenders to get up close and personal with the water. Callisto can also accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms, including a full-beam master suite, three double cabins and two twins with en-suite facilities.