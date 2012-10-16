Callisto is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Callisto measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.73 feet and a beam of 7.54 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Callisto has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Callisto also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

Callisto accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Callisto flies the flag of Greek.