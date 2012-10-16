Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24.38m
Year 1995

Callisto

1995

|

Sail Yacht

Callisto is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Callisto measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.73 feet and a beam of 7.54 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Callisto has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Callisto also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

Callisto accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Callisto flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

7.54m

crew:

4

draft:

3.73m
Other Nautor's Swan yachts
Related News