Calma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Calma measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.

Calma has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Calma also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Calma has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Calma has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.