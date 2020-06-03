We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Calma
1999|
Motor Yacht
Calma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Design
Calma measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.
Calma has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Calma also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Calma has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Calma has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.