Calypso is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Amels in Vlissingen, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2004.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Calypso measures 61.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 10.6 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Calypso has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Michael Leach Design.

Calypso also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Calypso has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Calypso has a fuel capacity of 168,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Calypso accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Calypso is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 435.

Calypso is a loyd's X 100A1, SSC Yacht, X LMC, Mono G6, UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.