Calypso is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Calypso measures 30.78 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.37 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Calypso has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Calypso also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Calypso has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Calypso is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Calypso measures 30.78 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.37 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Calypso has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Calypso also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Calypso has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Calypso has a fuel capacity of 17,411 litres, and a water capacity of 9,463 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Calypso accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Calypso has a hull NB of 602.