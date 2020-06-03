Camara C
1961|
Motor Yacht
Camara C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Yarrow & Co and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Camara C measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.34 metres and a beam of 6.78 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes.
Camara C has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..
Camara C also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..
Performance and Capabilities
Camara C has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Camara C has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Camara C accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Camara C is MCA compliant
Camara C is a Lloyds Commercial Vessel class yacht. She flies the flag of British.