Camara C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Yarrow & Co and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Camara C measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.34 metres and a beam of 6.78 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes.

Camara C has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..

Camara C also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Camara C has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Camara C has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Camara C accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Camara C is MCA compliant

Camara C is a Lloyds Commercial Vessel class yacht. She flies the flag of British.