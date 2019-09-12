We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Camarik
2005|
Motor Yacht
Camarik is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Custom Line .
Design
Camarik measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Camarik has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Camarik also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Camarik has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Camarik has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 620 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Camarik accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Camarik has a hull NB of 112/06.