Cambria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1928 by William Fife & Sons.

Design

Cambria measures 41.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.25 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Cambria has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.

Cambria also features naval architecture by William Fife & Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Cambria has a top speed of 10 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Cambria has a fuel capacity of 1,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Cambria accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.