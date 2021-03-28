Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 2006

Cambria II

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Cambria II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Azzura Yachts.

Design

Cambria II measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 6.98 metres.

Cambria II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Azzura Marine.

Her interior design is by Thomas Hamel.

Cambria II also features naval architecture by Azzura Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Cambria II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Cambria II accommodates up to 8 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

19Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.98m

crew:

-

draft:

1.86m
