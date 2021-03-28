Cambria II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Azzura Yachts.

Cambria II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Azzura Yachts.

Design

Cambria II measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 6.98 metres.

Cambria II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Azzura Marine.

Her interior design is by Thomas Hamel.

Cambria II also features naval architecture by Azzura Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Cambria II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cambria II has a fuel capacity of 31,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,600 litres.

She also has a range of 1,893 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cambria II accommodates up to 8 guests .