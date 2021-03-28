Cambria II
Cambria II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Azzura Yachts.
Design
Cambria II measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 6.98 metres.
Cambria II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Azzura Marine.
Her interior design is by Thomas Hamel.
Cambria II also features naval architecture by Azzura Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Cambria II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Cambria II has a fuel capacity of 31,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,600 litres.
She also has a range of 1,893 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Cambria II accommodates up to 8 guests .