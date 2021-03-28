We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 34m
Year 1969
Camellia II
1969|
Motor Yacht
Camellia II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Austin and Pickersgill, in the United Kingdom.
Design
Camellia II measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.
Camellia II has a steel hull.
Accommodation
Camellia II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Camellia II flies the flag of Greece.