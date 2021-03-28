Camellia II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Austin and Pickersgill, in the United Kingdom.

Design

Camellia II measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Camellia II has a steel hull.

Accommodation

Camellia II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Camellia II flies the flag of Greece.