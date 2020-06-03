Cameron Alexander is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in Taiwan.

Design

Cameron Alexander measures 30.78 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.72 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 116 tonnes.

Cameron Alexander has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Cameron Alexander also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Cameron Alexander has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Cameron Alexander has a fuel capacity of 14,547 litres, and a water capacity of 2,728 litres.

Accommodation

Cameron Alexander accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cameron Alexander has a hull NB of 100-665.