Canados 110/16
2009|
Motor Yacht
Canados 110/16 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Canados.
Design
Canados 110/16 measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.
Canados 110/16 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Canados.
Canados 110/16 also features naval architecture by Canados.
Performance and Capabilities
Canados 110/16 has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Canados 110/16 has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Canados 110/16 has a hull NB of 110/16.