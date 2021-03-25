Canados 110/16 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Canados.

Canados 110/16 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Canados.

Design

Canados 110/16 measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Canados 110/16 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Canados.

Canados 110/16 also features naval architecture by Canados.

Performance and Capabilities

Canados 110/16 has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Canados 110/16 has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Canados 110/16 has a hull NB of 110/16.