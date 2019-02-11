We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27.43m
Year 2009
Canados 90
Motor Yacht
Canados 90 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Canados.
Design
Canados 90 measures 27.43 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.
Performance and Capabilities
Canados 90 has a top speed of 48.00 knots and a cruising speed of 43.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Canados 90 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Canados 90 is MCA compliant