Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.43m
Year 2009

Canados 90

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Canados 90 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Canados.

Design

Canados 90 measures 27.43 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Canados 90 has a top speed of 48.00 knots and a cruising speed of 43.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Canados 90 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Canados 90 is MCA compliant

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

48Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Canados yachts
Related News