Canados 90 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Canados.

Design

Canados 90 measures 27.43 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Canados 90 has a top speed of 48.00 knots and a cruising speed of 43.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Canados 90 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Canados 90 is MCA compliant