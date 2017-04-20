Caneli is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Aarhus Vaerft .

Design

Caneli measures 43.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

Caneli has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Michela Reverberi.

Caneli also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Caneli has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Caneli is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 247.