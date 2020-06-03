Canica is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Baltic Yachts .

Canica is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Baltic Yachts .

Design

Canica measures 42.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.85 metres and a beam of 8.34 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes.

Canica has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Canica also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Performance and Capabilities

Canica has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Canica has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Canica accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Canica has a hull NB of B 140-01.