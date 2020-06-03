Canica
Sail Yacht
Canica is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Baltic Yachts .
Design
Canica measures 42.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.85 metres and a beam of 8.34 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes.
Canica has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Judel / Vrolijk & co.
Her interior design is by John Munford Design.
Canica also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.
Performance and Capabilities
Canica has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Canica has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Canica accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Canica has a hull NB of B 140-01.