Canira is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Canira measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.24 feet.

Canira has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Canira also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Model

Canira is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Canira has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Canira has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Canira accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Canira flies the flag of the USA.