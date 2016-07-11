Cannes
2012|
Motor Yacht
Cannes is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Saenz Yachts.
Design
Cannes measures 41.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Cannes has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.
Her interior design is by Serge Moreau.
Cannes also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
Cannes has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.
Cannes has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,030 litres.
She also has a range of 4,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Cannes accommodates up to 13 guests in 6 cabins.
Other Specifications
Cannes is MCA compliant
Cannes is a RINA and U.S. Coastguard class yacht.