Cannes is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Saenz Yachts.

Design

Cannes measures 41.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Cannes has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Serge Moreau.

Cannes also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Cannes has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Cannes has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,030 litres.

She also has a range of 4,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cannes accommodates up to 13 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Cannes is MCA compliant

Cannes is a RINA and U.S. Coastguard class yacht.