Canova is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Baltic Yachts , in Finland.

Design

Canova measures 35.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.50 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet.

Canova has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Canova also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Performance and Capabilities

Canova has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.