Can't Remember is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Tecnomar and most recently refitted in 2016.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Can't Remember measures 35.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Zappelli.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

Can't Remember also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Can't Remember has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Can't Remember accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Can't Remember flies the flag of Greece.