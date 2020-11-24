Cap de Quers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Cap de Quers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Cap de Quers measures 43.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres.

Cap de Quers has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Cap de Quers also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Cap de Quers has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cap de Quers has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 750 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Cap de Quers has a hull NB of 668.