Length 37.4m
Year 2002

Cap de Quers

2002

Motor Yacht

Cap de Quers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Astondoa.

Design

Cap de Quers measures 37.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Cap de Quers has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Cap de Quers also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Performance and Capabilities

Cap de Quers has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cap de Quers has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cap de Quers accommodates up to 12 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cap de Quers has a hull NB of 122/1.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

9

beam:

7.6m

crew:

7

draft:

1.9m
