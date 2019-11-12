We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Cap de Quers
2002|
Motor Yacht
Cap de Quers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Astondoa.
Design
Cap de Quers measures 37.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.
Cap de Quers has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Cap de Quers also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Performance and Capabilities
Cap de Quers has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Cap de Quers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Astondoa.
Design
Cap de Quers measures 37.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.
Cap de Quers has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Cap de Quers also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Performance and Capabilities
Cap de Quers has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Cap de Quers has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Cap de Quers accommodates up to 12 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Cap de Quers has a hull NB of 122/1.