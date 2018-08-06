Cape Arrow is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Southern Wind Shipyard.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Cape Arrow measures 30.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.95 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes. She has a deck material of composite.

Cape Arrow has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Cape Arrow also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cape Arrow has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Cape Arrow is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Southern Wind Shipyard.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Cape Arrow measures 30.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.95 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes. She has a deck material of composite.

Cape Arrow has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Cape Arrow also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cape Arrow has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Cape Arrow has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cape Arrow accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cape Arrow is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 100 DS 03.

Cape Arrow is a RINA Class “C †HULL • MAC Ych” class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.