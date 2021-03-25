Capercaillie is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Capercaillie measures 24.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.4 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Capercaillie has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Swan/Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Capercaillie has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Capercaillie has a fuel capacity of 1,740 litres, and a water capacity of 1,750 litres.

Accommodation

Capercaillie accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.