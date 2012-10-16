Read online now
Length 24.99m
Year 2003

Capo Giro

2003

Sail Yacht

Capo Giro is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Capo Giro measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 5.87 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Capo Giro has a composite hull.

Capo Giro also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Capo Giro has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Capo Giro has a fuel capacity of 2,021 litres, and a water capacity of 999 litres.

Accommodation

Capo Giro accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

