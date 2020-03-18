Cappuccino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Tigullio, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Cappuccino measures 32 metres in length and has a beam of 7.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Cappuccino has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tommaso Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Celeste Dell`Anna.

Cappuccino also features naval architecture by Tommaso Spadolini.

Performance and Capabilities

Cappuccino has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Cappuccino has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,300 litres.

Accommodation

Cappuccino accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cappuccino has a Mahogany hull, whose NB is C.202.