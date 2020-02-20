Motor yacht Capri built in 2003 by German shipyard Lürssen is a combination of classic style and modern comforts. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior and interior design by Glade Johnson. This unique vessel measures 59 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The luxury motor yacht was completely custom-made for her owner, making her a one-of-a-kind tribute to personal desire and design. She underwent a minor refit in 2006 that included a new paint job and removal of a music studio to make way for another stateroom on the entertainment deck.

She features a wide range of modern facilities over her five decks which flow between being formal and casual. The interior is designed to be warm and comfortable, blending classical details with contemporary elements while the more formal parts of the superyacht display inlayed marble, burled woods and silk fabrics.

Aft of the lower deck is the tender garage with its two hydraulic doors for easy loading and docking. Aft of the main deck, Capri features a generous main saloon and formal dining room. The upper deck houses the grand skylounge; a wash of white where a theatre, bar and two separate seating areas can be found. The yacht’s mast is also retractable.

One of the luxury motor yacht’s most spectacular features is her observation deck that provides panoramic views forward from inside and from a wind-protected outside area. A gym, outdoor Jacuzzi and flexible seating are can be found aft of this deck. This area also doubles as sundeck which can be used as a helipad when need be.

Amongst her six cabins are four guest rooms, three of which are king-sized and the other an oversized twin; a VIP twin which can also form a children’s cabin; and a full-beam owner’s suite. All feature en suite facilities.

Found on the main deck, the owner’s stateroom features an immense onyx bathroom, the highlight being a backlit glass etching depicting the port in the Isle of Capri where the owners signed the contract to build her. Adjacent to the stateroom is the owner’s office, Library, and the VIP suite. The guest cabins are located on the lower deck and feature extra large portholes. Accommodation for the crew is also found on the lower deck.

On the technical side, Capri is not lacking in modern advancements. She features a Koop Nautic stabilization system with an at-anchor mode for keeping rolling motions to a minimum. Keeping in line with the owner’s environmentally conscious mindset, the superyacht incorporates soot filters and catalytic converters on her twin Caterpillar 3512 engines, as well as hosting water treatment facilities and trash compacting and freezing mechanisms.

As the luxury motor yacht was intended for transporting the owners’ family as well as for charter, child safety features highly in her design. There are safety gates at each of her external stairways, while the children’s cabin is located adjacent to the master suite.

Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, Capri is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The luxury yacht cruises comfortably at 15 knots while her 14-strong crew, under the direction of British Captain Paul Bell, ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include two tenders, waverunners, a dive compressor, kayaks and a range of scuba and fishing equipment.

The vessel sails the Mediterranean in the summer months and heads to the Caribbean for the winter season.