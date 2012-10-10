Caprice I is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Italmarine.

Caprice I is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Italmarine.

Design

Caprice I measures 34.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 7.44 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 231 tonnes.

Caprice I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Caprice I also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Caprice I has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Caprice I has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Caprice I accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Caprice I has a hull NB of 110/01.