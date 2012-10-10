We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Caprice I
1998|
Motor Yacht
Caprice I is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Italmarine.
Design
Caprice I measures 34.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 7.44 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 231 tonnes.
Caprice I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Arrabito Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Caprice I also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Caprice I has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Caprice I has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Caprice I accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Caprice I has a hull NB of 110/01.