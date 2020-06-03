Capricorn 1 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Ilkay Yachting, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Capricorn 1 measures 27.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Capricorn 1 has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Capricorn 1 has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Capricorn 1 accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Capricorn 1 flies the flag of Malta.